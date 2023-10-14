Bruno Fernandes sparkles against Slovakia as Portugal qualify for Euro 2024 with close win



Manchester United midfield maestro had a memorable outing in the international break as his Portugal side qualified for Euros 2024.

The creative midfielder played a key role in downing Slovakia 3-2, as he assisted two goals, and was an all-around nuisance for the Slovakians to deal with.

The assists were for Goncalo Ramos and Cristiano Ronaldo, with the latter sealing the victory after Slovakia had made the score 2-1 and arranged a nervy finish.

Fernandes will particularly remember his second assist, as United fans could see glimpses of why Erik ten Hag deploys him on the right wing sometimes.

He had a smooth 1-2 on the right wing before arriving on the box, putting his head up, and finding Ronaldo with an inch-perfect grounded cross on the far post.

Ronaldo just had to tap it into a gaping net as Portugal were on their way, leading 3-1 at the time.

Brilliant ball from Bruno Fernandes 👏 Cristiano Ronaldo gets his second goal of the evening. 🎥 @ViaplaySportsUKpic.twitter.com/YtbtCZ9SOg — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) October 13, 2023

Former United player Ronaldo bagged a brace but Fernandes was the team’s star performer.

Even beyond his two assists, the United player was everywhere in an attacking sense.

He had 78 touches of the ball and was his usual risky self as he finished with a passing accuracy of just 77%. However, almost every big chance created by Portugal came from audacious passes by Fernandes.

He finished the game with five key passes (passes that lead to a chance), three big chances created, and three shots on target. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

He missed the opportunity to have his hand in three goals, missing a big chance of his own.

Portugal’s next fixture is away to Bosnia and Herzegovina on October 16 but as they have already qualified for the Euros, United fans will hope their midfield maestro is rested for that one.

