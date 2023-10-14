Kieran McKenna wins Championship Manager of the Month after flying start at Ipswich Town



Former coaches of Manchester United, widely derided for their lack of tactical acumen at the time, are flourishing elsewhere.

At the top of that list is Kieran McKenna, who is leading Ipswich Town to a historic campaign in the second tier after coming close to promotion last year.

After an unbeaten September, where they were the highest scorers in the league, McKenna has been awarded Championship’s Manager of the Month award.

His Ipswich Town sit second in the table, winning nine and losing just one of their 11 games in the league.

⚔️ Unbeaten in September

🔥 Top scorers in the league

⚔️ Unbeaten in September

🔥 Top scorers in the league

😍 The third-best start in @SkyBetChamp history

Kieran McKenna is weaving magic at Portman Road

Only recently relegated Leicester City are above them, and that too by just two points despite having a squad that is far more illustrious on paper.

Along with their standings, Ipswich are also the highest scorers in the division.

The “Tractor Boys” have struck 25 times in 11 games, two more than Leicester City, who have the likes of Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Patson Daka in their squad.

The scale of McKenna’s tactical success can be seen from the fact that Nathan Broadhead, their highest-scorer, is just the sixth-highest scorer in the league with five goals.

The goals are extremely spread out as they play a progressive style where overloads are created by players advancing from deep areas.

Even Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams has two goals from right-back, including a sensational solo effort after running from his own half.

The aim for Ipswich now is to build on this strong start, as they already sit eight points clear in an automatic promotion spot after 11 games.

Barring a collapse of massive proportions, McKenna will be facing the club that got him the public spotlight in Manchester United next season.

