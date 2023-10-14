Manchester United’s Rasmus Hojlund showcases stellar skills during Denmark training



While on international duty with Denmark, Manchester United’s new recruit, Rasmus Hojlund, left onlookers impressed with a spectacular skill during training.

Having transitioned from Serie A’s Atalanta with a whopping £72 million deal earlier this summer, the 20-year-old striker has been in the spotlight.

Hojlund had an unfortunate start at Old Trafford due to a back injury. However, after his recovery, he managed to score three goals in just eight outings across different tournaments.

As Denmark gears up for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Kazakhstan and San Marino, Hojlund seems ready to add more to his tally.

Currently, Denmark holds the second position in Group H, with 13 points from six matches. Hojlund’s contribution is notable with six goals in the qualifying rounds.

A video clip circulated on social media by the Danish football team captured a noteworthy moment. In it, Hojlund can be seen tightly marked by Brentford’s Christian Norgaard.

Displaying impeccable strength and control, Hojlund skillfully prevents Norgaard from intercepting, followed by an audacious back-heel shot that leaves the goalkeeper stunned. ”

However, during this break, the spotlight wasn’t solely on Hojlund’s skills.

Questions arose regarding the form of his United teammate, Marcus Rashford. Comparatively quieter this season, Rashford scored just once, a stark contrast to his commendable 30 goals in 56 matches the previous year.

When questioned, Hojlund came to Rashford’s defence. Speaking to Danish newspaper Tipsbladet, he expressed admiration for Rashford, saying, “He is a world-class football player.”

“I enjoy playing with a player like him.”

The sentiment was echoed by United’s manager, Erik ten Hag, who voiced confidence in Rashford’s abilities, ensuring fans that his current form will pass.