Match Preview: Manchester United Women take on league leaders Leicester City

Sandwiched between the home and away leg of Manchester United Women’s Champions League fixtures against PSG, the Reds take on Leicester in the WSL.

United have had an unbeaten start to the season in all competitions and will be hoping to continue this run this weekend.

They narrowly beat Aston Villa away on the opening weekend, 2-1 before drawing 2-2 with Arsenal last weekend.

They drew mid-week in the Champions League, earning a 1-1 result against PSG.

Meanwhile, Leicester too have had a brilliant run of form in the opening two games of the WSL after beating Bristol City 4-2 in their opening fixture before beating Everton 1-0 last weekend.

They also defeated Liverpool 2-1 on Wednesday in the League Cup.

It’s a great start for former United assistant manager Willie Kirk, whose Foxes finished 10th last season.

United will have to be wary of 23-year old Aimee Palmer who was part of United’s 2018/19 Championship winning squad.

She has scored two goals in three games so far this season.

There are no new injuries in United’s squad but Marc Skinner is expected to rotate following their mid-week game against the Parisian giants and in light of their trip to France on Wednesday.

It’s expected that Melvine Malard could get her first start for the Reds after making an instant impact off the bench for the Reds in their last two games.

Skinner has acknowledged how vital his substitutes have been these opening few weeks in an interview with MUTV.

He said: “Obviously we don’t want to concede, but we’ve shown the resilience to do that [come from behind]. But the reality is when you bring these players on from the bench now, they’re coming to change the game.”

He continued: “They’re not just there to be a number against the opponent.”

Geyse came off the bench mid-week and turned the game on its head but Skinner may choose to rest her ahead of the return leg.

“We’ve got individual decision makers that can turn games in a moment, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted for this team. Our fans deserve that.” Skinner said.

Fans are also pondering the possibility of reserve keeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce playing this weekend and resting Mary Earps for the Champions League game.

The game kicks off at midday at Leigh Sports Village and is available to view on MUTV.