Wales targeting Roy Keane for Head Coach role, prefer “bigger name” to Rob Page



It has been a good few weeks for men in the dugout with prior association with Manchester United.

Wayne Rooney is back in English football with Birmingham City, Kieran McKenna is blowing away the Championship with his Ipswich Town, and Michael Carrick is leading a resurgence at Middlesbrough.

Amidst all this, The Sun reports that a former United man could have been a national team manager right now.

Roy Keane was reportedly a target for the Welsh National team as they sought to replace incumbent Rob Page with a “bigger name in the hot seat”.

FAW (Football Association of Wales) CEO Noel Mooney is reportedly a huge fan of the Irishman and wanted to replace Page back in June.

However, at the time, he was talked out of it by others but the matter remains firmly at the front of his mind.

It is notable that Wales are in the middle of a gruelling qualification schedule for next year’s Euros, which is why a change was ill-advised.

Still, Mooney has confirmed that Page’s position will be “under review” if the team doesn’t win automatic qualification for Euros 2024.

Currently, The Dragons are fourth in their group, with a 2-4 home loss to Armenia particularly denting their chances of achieving automatic qualification.

In such a situation, Keane still remains one of the leading contenders for the job if Wales decides to make a change.

Keane has been out of management for four years since a stint at Nottingham Forest in 2019.

His other managerial experiences include spells at Ipswich and Sunderland, as well as assistant roles with Irish national team and Aston Villa.

