Casemiro injury update: Manchester United midfielder unable to train following injury for Brazil



Casemiro has been forced to sit out of training sessions for Brazil following his injury against Venezuela, according to a report from South America.

The midfielder was forced off the field during the World Cup qualifier after complaining about an injury.

Brazil’s manager, Fernando Diniz, revealed after the match that Casemiro had asked to be substituted due to a “blow to his ankle.”

The Selecao were winning 1-0 at the point their captain left the field, but would go on to concede in the final minutes of the game without their midfield shield.

Brazil are set to continue their qualification campaign on Wednesday against Uruguay.

Globo, a Brazilian media outlet, have now revealed Casemiro is a doubt for this game, as he is currently unable to train.

The report indicates the midfielder’s ankle is “swollen” and he is currently receiving physiotherapy at the team hotel, rather than taking part in training with the rest of the squad.

It constitutes a blow for Casemiro at the domestic level, however, as well as the international stage.

Erik ten Hag has been forced to endure an almost-unprecedented injury crisis at Old Trafford this season, with as many as sixteen first-team players having been ruled out at various points.

The issue has become so prevalent Manchester United have launched an investigation, designed to explain why so many players have suffered injuries and offer potential preventative measures.

Though Casemiro has been severely underperforming this season, an injury will do nothing to improve his, or United’s, situation. While Sofyan Amrabat can deputise for the Brazilian, and the prospective return of Kobbie Mainoo offers further optimism for improvement, neither player comes close to Casemiro’s top level.

Getting the Brazilian behemoth back to his bulldozing best remains the key area of focus for Ten Hag in United’s midfield.

