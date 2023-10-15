Christian Eriksen stars in Denmark’s comprehensive victory over Kazakhstan



The international break is proving to be particularly fruitful for some Manchester United players, while unlucky for others.

Scott McTominay almost scored a golazo against Spain which was contentiously ruled out but now his club midfielder partner Christian Eriksen has played a blinder for Denmark.

The Dane was the creative heartbeat for his team as Denmark achieved a convincing 3-1 victory over Kazakhstan in the Euro qualifiers.

A brace from Robert Skov and a goal by Jonas Wind sealed the deal, but every dangerous attack by the Danes went through Eriksen.

He finished the game with one assist, for Denmark’s third goal, but completely stamped his authority on the game holistically.

He had 104 touches of the ball as Denmark bossed possession to the tune of 64%.

Five key passes, five accurate long balls, and one big chance created, summed up a game for Eriksen in which he showed every facet of his game. (Stats courtesy of Sofascore)

There were long passes to switch the play conducted with extreme smoothness, slide rule passes to unlock the defence, as well as nifty footwork to evade the press in midfield.

Denmark play San Marino next and considering the strength of the opposition, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Eriksen sits this one out.

He has started to increase his importance at the club after starting the season playing deputy to midfield of Mason Mount, Bruno Fernandes, and Casemiro.

A couple of recent cameos off the bench have turned the game in United’s favour so the player will look to take his international form back to Old Trafford.

Erik ten Hag could definitely use him even more now, with Casemiro suffering an ankle injury during the international break.

