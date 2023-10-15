Gary Neville questions Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent Man United takeover as he lists “non-negotiables”



Manchester United legend Gary Neville has launched a thorough inquest into Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent minority takeover of the Red Devils following news that the INEOS billionaire is close to acquiring a 25% stake.

On Saturday evening, it emerged that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani had withdrawn from the race to take over the reins at Old Trafford.

This is after the Qatari royal failed in his attempts to get the Glazers to reduce their unrealistic asking price of the club.

Sheikh Jassim’s withdrawal gave Sir Jim the opening he needed to get one foot inside the door at United. The British businessman’s minority investment is expected to be ratified by the board in the coming week.

His buy-out is entirely dependent on being granted sporting control, with the Glazers taking a backseat.

Naturally, Sir Jim’s arrangement with United’s current owners has raised eyebrows, especially from multiple supporters who were keen on the Glazers completely parting ways with the Red Devils.

Neville raised some of these concerns via his X account (formerly Twitter) and called for clarity to be provided on the role of INEOS and how their administration at United would look with the Glazers still majority shareholders.

The former defender stated, “The news last night of the Qatari withdrawal leaves Manchester United on the brink of a minority investment.”

“Can this really work and what impact will it have on a struggling organisation? It’s worth setting out my non-negotiables on a takeover of Manchester United that I made over a year ago.”

Neville’s non-negotiables include a new sporting project, a new or developed Old Trafford, a revamp or completely new Carrington training complex, full development of the surrounding land to create a “Manchester United world” that enhances fan experience and finally, payment of current debt or a stop to payment of dividends while the debt still remains on United’s books.

Neville added a sixth non-negotiable to his list.

“The club requires leadership that is statesmanlike on major issues that enable a fairer, more inclusive and diverse game. Leadership that builds a positive environment and culture whilst adhering to the club’s values and principles and one that is willing to make tough decisions to prevent an erosion in the club’s public image.”

The 48-year-old TV pundit also brought to the fore key questions that urgently require answers before supporters can get behind Sir Jim and his INEOS petrochemical organisation.

Firstly, Neville asked how a minority stakeholder can positively impact the club and use their influence to ensure the non-negotiables stated are achieved.

He also questioned how funds would be distributed. Is money being taken out of the club and if so, how will the involved parties share these proceeds?

Neville further asked whether the decision to sell 25% of United to Sir Jim entails a dilution of the Glazer family. That is, will some siblings no longer be affiliated with the club with only a few Glazers remaining in situ? The United legend also called for clarification on how Sir Jim’s minority takeover affects NYSE shareholders.

Another important point is if the current executive hierarchy, which consists of the likes of Richard Arnold, John Murtough and Collette Roche just to mention a few high-ranking club chiefs, remains the same. Additionally, does the sporting structure designed to aid Erik ten Hag stay as it is or will the much-needed radical changes occur?

Other questions raised by Neville are, “Who within the board has sporting control? Are there future dilution clauses with the Glazer family in any deal you do as a minority shareholder? When are they? Is any further debt being placed on the club? Is any debt being paid off? How does this deal impact the board composition?”

Something else to note is just how Sir Jim’s capital injection into United will affect the Reds’ financial shape which is already in extremely bad shape from years of gross mismanagement and neglect.

Neville also asked how a minority stakeholder would impact the negative culture that has engulfed United for so many years and how they plan to stop the decline and rot overseen by individuals who still retain plenty of influence and power internally.

Other issues the eight-time Premier League champions took issue with include how Sir Jim’s minority takeover affects plans to redevelop Old Trafford and the United’s training ground.

These are certainly reservations most fans of the club share with Neville. It’s crucial that explanations and clarifications are made to ensure a repeat of the mistakes of 2005 when the Glazers took over, does not happen.

