“I can see it”: Mason Greenwood could still make Man United return after Getafe loan



There is still a chance that Mason Greenwood could return to Manchester United after his season-long loan spell at Getafe comes to an end.

This is according to The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson who was talking to Stretford Paddock, where he said that it shouldn’t be entirely ruled out that Greenwood returns to work under Erik ten Hag.

The forward was arrested last year on serious charges of among other things, rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

All accusations against him were subsequently dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service, who cited the withdrawal of key witnesses from the case as their major reason for not proceeding with their attempts at convicting Greenwood.

United launched an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the matter. The Red Devils had provisionally prepared for his return but were forced to perform a dramatic U-turn after their plans got leaked.

The club came under intensely harsh criticism and backlash. A loan to Getafe was sanctioned on transfer deadline day.

Greenwood recently scored his first goal for José Bordalás’ side and seems to be slowly growing back in confidence after a prolonged period on the sidelines.

The expectation was that the Carrington academy graduate would never play for United again but according to Jackson, there is still a remote possibility that the 21-year-old could feature for his boyhood club in future.

Jackson said, “I do think there is a way he comes back to Manchester United.”

“He’s not expected to play for United again but I can see it, I’m not saying it will happen though.”

“You just don’t know in football and I do know they think he’s the best player there – even better than Bruno [Fernandes].”

Jackson however added that “all hell would break loose” if such a thought turned out to be a reality.

