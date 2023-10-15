Ineos will focus on recruitment over infastructure in the short-term



INEOS will focus on improving performances on the pitch at Old Trafford, rather than the need for investment in infrastructure off it, if they assume control of the football operation at Manchester United.

The Sunday Times contend INEOS will prioritise a “player and staff overhaul” over a prospective redevelopment of the facilities at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for co-ownership of the club is thought to include a clause granting him full control over the sporting side of the club, enabling the Glazer family to take a back seat.

While this move may be an attempt to appease an increasingly incensed fanbase, it does offer the prospect of meaningful change at Old Trafford.

INEOS are primarily concerned with improving performance in whatever endeavour they undertake.

Whether that be assuming control over a failing company and finding ways to improve profitability, or taking over a cycling team and investing huge amounts to make them a dominant force in the sport, INEOS demands results.

There is an acknowledgement of the need for investment to improve the infrastructure at United, with upgrades required at Carrington and a significant redevelopment needed at Old Trafford. The Sunday Times reveal that INEOS even considered the possibility of “expanding” the stadium from its current capacity.

Noises within the INEOS camp reveal the “priority” is to ensure the “performance arm of the club is urgently enhanced”, however. “There is no point having a stadium as magnificent as Tottenham’s if you haven’t got the team,” one source commented.

A 100-day review of the current operation is thought to be included in Ratcliffe’s proposed bid. This would permit them to assess, and improve, the current recruitment and performance (including sports science) departments at Old Trafford.

The report by The Sunday Times reveals the initial assessments by the INEOS team show United’s transfer business has been an area where the club is particularly “wasteful.”

It is thought that the potential changes would be overseen by Sir Dave Brailsford, the director of sport at INES since 2021. While Brailsford leaves responsibility for the delivery and execution of performance to the individual leaders of each INEOS team (be it cycling, sailing, rugby, football etc.), they all ultimately report to him.

This oversight would create a “clear division between the performance and business sides” of United; a divide which has often been blurred at Old Trafford in the last decade.

Whereas Ed Woodward would often either be enacting the incompetent decisions of the Glazers or indulging in his own fantasies of “Disneyland” in Manchester, Brailsford will be solely concerned with improving performance on the pitch.

While an assortment of key questions remain about this prospective bid by Ratcliffe, and its long-term implications, there appears to be little doubt about the decisive changes he will be seeking to implement at Old Trafford.

