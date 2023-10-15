Inter Milan CEO refuses to rule out possibility of re-signing Man United’s Andre Onana



Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has refused to definitively rule out that his side won’t explore the possibility of bringing back Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to the San Siro.

Inter sold Onana to United this summer for €51 million (£43.8m).

Following David de Gea’s departure, Erik ten Hag quickly made Onana his number-one target to replace the Spaniard between the sticks.

The Cameroonian has however had a difficult start to life at Old Trafford.

He has committed a number of high-profile errors, especially in the Champions League, that have dearly cost United.

Onana’s most recent howler happened against Brentford, just before the international break, when he let a relatively tame effort from Mathias Jensen squirm past him to roll into the back of the net.

Luckily for the shot-stopper, Scott McTominay’s late heroics vs. the Bees spared him some blushes as United clinched all three points.

In 11 matches for the Red Devils this term, Onana has conceded 19 goals. In the Premier League alone, the 27-year-old has let in 12 goals as United languish in 10th position.

Marotta spoke to reporters and was asked about Onana, including whether a return to the Nerazzurri could be on the cards one day.

He said, “I can’t predict the future, but in football, anything can happen.”

“For sure, it was a great chapter for Onana and for us.”

“It was also a successful deal to sign him for free and sell for that money.”

Erik ten Hag has consistently backed Onana to bounce back and show his true level. All eyes will be on the goalkeeper when United travel to Sheffield United in a week’s time.

