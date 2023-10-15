Man United’s Rasmus Hojlund impresses for Denmark in 3-1 win against Kazakhstan



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund produced an impressively impactful performance for Denmark in their 3-1 Euro Qualifier win against Kazakhstan.

Goals from Jonas Wind and a brace from Robert Skov were enough to secure the win for Denmark. The victory was the fifth out of seven matches so far for Denmark.

As it stands, Kasper Hjulmand’s side sit in second place in Group H, only behind Slovenia on goal difference.

United midfielder Christian Eriksen, who recently opened up on his reduced role at United this season, also played a key role.

Hojlund was instrumental in one of the goals as his team ran rampant against Kazakhstan in Copenhagen. The striker’s biggest contribution was an assist for Skov’s first goal.

The United man picked the ball up before embarking on a driving run towards goal. He brilliantly used a piece of skill to get past his marker before picking out Skov at the back post with a stunning cross.

During the 90 minutes he was on the pitch, Hojlund managed two shots at goal, both of which were off-target.

The 20-year-old blocked one shot.

He successfully completed the one dribble he attempted. Hojlund also created one big chance.

The United number 11 registered 46 touches of the ball. He delivered 22 of the 28 passes he tried, managing a pass accuracy of 79%.

Two of his 22 successful passes were key passes.

An attribute of Hojlund’s game that has impressed United fans is his work rate and propensity to get involved in defensive play.

Against Kazakhstan, the Dane won four of the eight ground duels he delved into. In the air, he was required to contest two challenges. He came out on top on one occasion.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

Hojlund is certainly developing well and it’s encouraging to see that he is doing just as well for his country as he is for his club. No doubt he will be looking to get on the score sheet when Denmark play San Marino on Tuesday.

