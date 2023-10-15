Manchester United Supporters Trust call for clarity as Sir Jim Ratcliffe close to winning takeover race



The Manchester United Supporters Trust have called for clarity on Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent minority takeover of Manchester United.

On Saturday, news broke that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani via his Nine Two Foundation investment vehicle had withdrawn from the United sale process, paving the way for Sir Jim to complete a 25% investment in the club.

According to reports, the Qatari royal found the Glazer family’s asking price too outlandish and simply unrealistic.

Sheikh Jassim’s cash bid had the promise of clearing all of United’s current debt and was estimated to be worth around a whooping $8b.

It was subsequently relayed that Sir Jim was a step closer to getting one foot inside the door at United, with a view to ultimately taking full control in future.

The decision to sell 25% of United to the INEOS billionaire is expected to be ratified by the board in a meeting scheduled to take place in the coming week.

His minority takeover is contingent on sporting control, with the Glazers taking a backseat.

Amidst all this, MUST have released a statement and weighed in on the stunning development in the sale of United which has dragged on for months, but now seems to be nearing a conclusion.

The statement read, “It would be wildly optimistic to think the Glazers are acting in the interests of supporters or are making ownership decisions which don’t centre on their own priorities.”

“We call upon all parties to put Man Utd interests before their own interests.”

MUST added, “If the reports are true regarding INEOS obtaining a 25% stake in our club there are a number of questions which need clarity before supporters can make any judgement on its merits.”

More answers are likely to be forthcoming once the agreement between INEOS and the Glazers becomes official.

