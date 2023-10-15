Mason Greenwood enjoying life in Spain and could stay with Getafe after loan deal expires

Manchester United’s summer was another chaotic one and included the departure of Mason Greenwood on a loan deal to Spanish side, Getafe.

The season-long deal was agreed for Greenwood to continue his playing career outside of Old Trafford after internal investigations into the allegations made against the player were resolved.

Greenwood was accused of attempted rape, assault and coercive control in January of last year when he was arrested under the charges.

Since his move to Spain, Greenwood has impressed Getafe staff and opened his account for his new side during last weekend’s draw at Celta Vigo.

The former England international was happy to get off the mark and praised his teammates’ spirit after the hard-earned point on the road.

“Happy to score my first goal for Getafe. Amazing team spirit to come away with a point,” said the forward.

As reported by The Sun, sources told the paper that Greenwood is loving life in Spain and is open to making the move a permanent one.

“The players and fans have all given him a welcome he could only have dreamed of. He really feared his career was over. Now he’s just so happy and wants to carry on playing and not think too far ahead,” says the paper.

Having not played a professional game since the charges were brought against him, Greenwood is looking to rebuild his career and reputation after police announced they had dropped the charges, early this year.

United are yet to communicate their long-term intentions for the player but it would be a surprise to see him play for the club again.

The hierarchy at Old Trafford has been heavily criticized for their handling of the saga and a clean break for the club and player is likely to be the outcome next summer.

Should Greenwood continue to impress his new bosses, a permanent switch to the Madrid-based side could well be a suitable option all around.

Getafe and Greenwood return to action next Saturday with a home game against Real Betis, whilst Erik ten Hag takes his United side to struggling Sheffield United the same evening.