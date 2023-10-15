Match report: Manchester United Women 1-1 Leicester City Women



Manchester United Women have dropped points at home in what was a lacklustre performance against Leicester.

Skinner had made several changes to the lineup that started mid-week against PSG, including super sub, Melvine Malard getting her first start of the season.

The first chance fell to United as Nikita Parris played a perfectly weighted pass to Garcia who was through on goal but the keeper made herself big to deny the Spaniard an early opener.

Moments later though Leicester launched an attack and as Gabby George committed to a challenge, there were shouts of pain from the young defender as she went down clutching her knee.

A lengthy stoppage in play saw the stretcher brought on but luckily George got to her feet and limped off as the United faithful chanted her name.

United looked a bit shaken by the injury and Leicester grew in confidence. They won a corner as Riviere blocked a cross. The delivery was good but Earps was there to punch it away from danger.

Going forward, Miyazawa and Malard were linking up well. Unfortunately for the Reds, the Leicester keeper was having a good game, making a few good saves to deny the hosts.

Patient play from United led to Riviere playing a lovely long ball to unleash Garcia on the right. The ball eventually fell to Zelem on the edge of the area whose powerful strike looked to be heading for the top corner but again the Foxes keeper dived to her left, pushing it wide for a corner.

Leicester seemed to take a tactical injury break so the team could have discussions with their manager as one player got back to her feet, the keeper sat down and the physio jogged to the other end of the pitch. The Foxes stayed in a huddle as the medic left the pitch with United standing around waiting to restart.

As Leicester came forward down the right, Earps came out of her area to beat the Foxes striker to the ball and clear it for a throw-in.

The North stand erupted as Miyazawa’s strike hit the bottom of the crossbar and, to the supporters at the opposite end of the ground, looked to bounce in but it was no goal. The World Cup Golden Boot winner would have to wait a little bit longer to open her account.

United kept pushing but their keeper was there time and time again.

The score was all square at halftime. A big second half was needed from Skinner’s side.

A free kick for United was given as Parris was brought down. Le Tissier was over it and her delivery was good but Ladd could only head it back towards the penalty spot for it to be cleared by Leicester.

United got another shot as Parris was fouled again in that same spot. This time Zelem took it but there was too much on it and it went out for a goal kick.

Mary Earps was celebrating her 100th appearance for United and was looking to mark the occasion with her first clean sheet of the season. However, it wasn’t to be as Leicester opened the scoring in the 60th minute following a free kick.

United needed to regroup quickly.

Five minutes later the Reds responded through a corner. Zelem hadn’t had the best of days with her deliveries but this one was perfect and Le Tissier guided it into the far bottom corner with her head.

A series of corners for the Foxes threatened the United goal. Earps made a good save, tipping the ball over the bar for another corner.

With Williams on, United had some hope going forward and they began to push for a winner but as the ball came in and Parris attacked it, the keeper came to punch it away and collided with Parris and Leicester’s Green.

Time was running out for the Reds and this was a game they really needed to be winning.

With ten minutes added time, was there hope for United? No.

Williams who had provided United with so many injury-time goals in the past, attacked a Zelem cross but it went over the bar.

United fans were left feeling let down by a lacklustre performance that had lost them points in a league so often decided by fine margins.

Team: Earps, George (Riviere 9) (Evans 75), Le Tissier, Blundell, Malard (Toone 55), Zelem, Ladd (Williams 55), Garcia (Galton 55), Miyazawa, Turner, Parris

