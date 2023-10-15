Sir Jim Ratcliffe to conduct 100-day review of Manchester United



Sir Jim Ratcliffe will conduct a 100-day review at Old Trafford if his co-ownership bid for Manchester United is approved by the board.

Ratcliffe’s bid was revealed to be the last-one standing on Saturday, following the news Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani had withdrawn from the process.

The Qatari banker was reported have grown “frustrated” with the Glazer family, whom he considered to be unrealistic and fanciful in their valuation of United.

Sheik Jassim’s bid, though it changed in value, was always for total control of the club.

Ratcliffe’s bid, however, is for a minority stake (25%), which would enable the Glazers to continue in their current position for the immediate future. The offer is thought to be worth in the region of £1.35 billion.

The Telegraph believe this figure to be a “significant premium” given the current market valuation of United.

Their report indicates this overpayment only makes sense through the lens of Ratcliffe being granted total authority over the footballing decisions at Old Trafford. It has since been revealed that a clause for the English businessman’s proposal includes full control over the sporting side of United’s operation.

Ben Jacobs (CBS) contends that, as part of this process, the Ineos owner wants an investigation into the football operation in order to reveal where improvements can be made.

Erik ten Hag’s position is not thought to be under threat, with the Dutchman appearing to be backed by all figures at Old Trafford.

Jacobs contends a “new sporting structure” is a likely consideration with the prospect of new recruitment at the executive level.

Paul Mitchell, formerly of Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, is one name under “consideration” for sporting director should the review determine it necessary. The future of United’s current football director, John Murtough, remains unclear.

What does appear certain, however, is that change is coming to Old Trafford. Whether it is positive or negative remains to be seen though the mere prospect of an upheaval will prove music to the United fanbase’s ears.

