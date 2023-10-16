“A dream for a coach”: Portugal boss Roberto Martinez hails “key” star Bruno Fernandes



Portugal national team manager Roberto Martinez has praised Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes for his fantastic contributions to the national team.

Fernandes recently registered two assists for Portugal in their 3-2 win against Slovakia to guarantee Euro 2024 qualification.

This did not go unrecognized by Roberto Martinez, who waxed lyrical about the playmaker and just how much of a positive impact he makes on the side.

Martinez told Record, “Bruno Fernandes is a very good professional, a player who has seven assists, an intelligent player, who adapts to the qualities of his teammates, who gives a lot of tactical flexibility.”

“Bruno Fernandes is a dream for a coach! He needs training to understand the idea of the game and has a high level of execution.”

The former Everton, Wigan Athletic and Swansea coach added, “Technically he has a vision of the game that I think is of superlative quality and I really like his work.”

“He’s adapted to many positions, he gives structure, he gives balance, he’s a key player for us.”

Since making his debut for Portugal back in 2017, the 29-year-old has amassed more than 60 caps. He is one of the leaders in the side alongside the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Bernardo Silva and Pepe, just to mention a few.

For United this season, Fernandes has managed two goals and only one assist in eight Premier League appearances.

His relatively reduced output can be explained by him primarily playing on the right wing, where he is far less efficient compared to his favoured and preferred number 10 position.

Hopefully, the return of Antony to the United first team sees Erik ten Hag restore Fernandes to an advanced role in the middle of the park.

No doubt the skipper will be keen to replicate his form scintillating form for his country to United when they travel to Bramall Lane to take on Sheffield United this weekend.

