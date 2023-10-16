AC Milan interested in signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire



AC Milan are reportedly among a number of clubs in Italy keen on signing Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

This is according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook who divulges that the Rossoneri are closely monitoring Maguire’s situation at United with a view to possibly swooping in for him.

As per Crook, AC Milan are not the only party from Serie A tracking the England international as there are other clubs open to adding him to their ranks.

It’s understood that the move would appeal to Maguire as he could follow the steps of former teammate Chris Smalling.

Italy has somewhat proven to be a lifeline for struggling English footballers looking to prove a point and get their careers back on track.

Stars like AC Milan’s Fikayo Tomori, Roma’s Tammy Abraham and of course, Smalling have all endured remarkable revivals after struggling in the Premier League.

Recently, Maguire opened up on his situation at United and admitted that he can no longer afford to carry on being a secondary player.

He sent a stern warning to Erik ten Hag over his limited playing time.

Since his arrival last summer, Ten Hag has demonstrated a clear preference for a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane. Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw are also above the former Leicester City man in the pecking order.

During the transfer window, West Ham made a bid for Maguire which was accepted by United. This was after the 30-year-old was stripped of the captaincy.

However, the defender could not come to an agreement over personal terms with the Hammers and so the switch collapsed.

So far this term, Maguire has started two of four games across all competitions.

His only start in the Premier League came against Brentford just before the international break due to an injury crisis to the Red Devils’ defensive department which saw Varane and Martinez ruled out of the clash.

