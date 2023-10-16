Arsenal lead Manchester United in race for Arthur Vermeeren



Arsenal are winning the race, ahead of Manchester United, for the signature of the highly-rated Belgian midfielder, Arthur Vermeeren.

Fichajes, a Spanish outlet, contend the London club could be set to make an offer to Royal Antwerp for Vermeeren’s services in January.

Mikel Arteta is reported to be an admirer of the midfield starlet, with particular praise for his “positional play” and technical qualities.

The Spanish manager believes Vermeeren would complement existing Arsenal midfielder, Declan Rice, and the duo could form a dominant pairing.

Vermeeren possesses many similar attributes to Jorginho, another member of Arsenal’s midfield cohort, but the Italian will be 32 by next summer with his contract set to expire.

Arsenal reserve the right to extend this by another year if they wish, but the report by Fichajes seems to suggest the hierarchy at the Emirates would prefer to replace him with a younger alternative.

This desire would constitute a blow to United, and Erik ten Hag, who is reported to be equally enamoured by Vermeeren. Sports Witness relayed a report indicating the Dutch manager was “in love” with the Belgian midfielder.

United’s interest in Frenkie De Jong, currently of Barcelona, but previously of Ajax under Ten Hag’s stewardship, speaks to the type of midfielder the club wishes to bring to Old Trafford.

Vermeeren offers many of the same attributes De Jong provides, and ones which are sorely lacking from United’s midfield at present.

Fichajes believe a fee of up to €20 million would be required to land the Antwerp midfielder, though the report indicates Barcelona are also vying for Vermeeren’s signature.

A report last month by The Peoples Person covered the potential suitors for the Belgian, with United and Barcelona firmly in the mix.

This latest development of Arsenal’s concrete interest could prove decisive in Vermeeren’s future come January, however.

