Erik ten Hag’s job safe amid Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s takeover at Manchester United



Just like any other business, a change of ownership brings about many changes in personnel and structure at every level.

Something similar is likely to happen at Manchester United when Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s bid for 25% of the club is ratified.

Even though he will only own 25% of the club, he will have full sporting control of the club.

One person who can rest easy about his job prospects in the review and upheaval a change in ownership is likely to cause is Erik ten Hag.

ESPN’s Rob Dawson reports that Ten Hag remains in Ratcliffe’s plans at United and a spoken reassurance from the new owner in charge could come soon.

Ten Hag led United to their first trophy last season after nearly six years and steered United back into the Champions League.

The start to this season has not been optimistic, but this vote of confidence in his abilities through the media is likely to go down well with the fans.

This comes in a line of popular decisions taken by the Ratcliffe regime with regard to the club.

Plans to expand the stadium to a 90k-seater were reported recently, while unpopular figures like Director of Football John Murtough and CEO Richard Arnold could also be shown the exit door soon.

In such a situation, the manager remains the only strong point of bond the fans will have with the clubs.

Therefore, backing the manager at such a time remains an astute move, as the person is popular with the fans. It will be particularly important for Sir Jim because his bid is already unpopular with the fans as it keeps the Glazers in charge.

For now, Ten Hag can rest easy and just focus on taking United back to the lofty heights the club has crashed down from due to years of neglect and under-investment by the Glazers.

