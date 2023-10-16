Erik ten Hag’s man-management causing concern in Manchester United board



Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United tenure, albeit optimistic so far, has been marred with numerous transgressions by the players.

Be it Cristiano Ronaldo literally, and figuratively walking away from the team, Jadon Sancho making a spat public, or Antony and Mason Greenwood’s cases, he has had to deal with a lot in just over a year in charge.

While the manager has come out with his reputation enhanced on nearly every occasion, the repeated incidents might be catching up to him.

Football Insider reports that United board are increasingly concerned about his ability to manage a dressing room with big players.

The board is happy with how the Ronaldo episode was handled, but the manager’s treatment of Harry Maguire, who was close to leaving the club, is thought to be of concern.

In addition, the deadlock between Ten Hag and Sancho is also not encouraging in the board’s eyes.

A particular point of concern, however, is related to the extreme reliance on one person in the transfer window.

Kees Vos, Erik ten Hag’s agent and head of the Sports Entertainment agency has been relied upon to get many deals over the line, including Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat.

There is discomfort within the board at the simplification of transfer targets, as Ten Hag has chosen to go with tried and tested former players/known players most times.

This comes after Sir Jim’s bid for 25%, and full sporting control of the club is expected to be approved soon.

Ten Hag will take confidence from the fact that in Sir Jim’s 100-day review of the club, his job is thought to be safe.

Even current Technical Director John Murtough backed the manager in the recent fan forum so the readers could be forgiven if they take this report with a pinch of salt.

