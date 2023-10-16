Gabby George suffers ACL injury in game against Leicester City Women

Manchester United Women have confirmed that defender Gabby George has suffered an ACL injury after going off in the ninth minute of the Reds’ 1-1 draw with Leicester.

The 26-year-old fell to the ground after chasing after a loose ball early on in the WSL clash with the Foxes.

George will undergo surgery and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

It is the second time the defender has sustained an injury like this, after rupturing her ACL in an FA Cup fixture with Everton in February 2020.

George only joined the club on deadline day this summer but had already featured four times for the club that she had played for at youth level.

Fellow summer signing Emma Watson also sustained an ACL injury this season while on international duty with Scotland in September.

George will be a big loss for the side who face PSG next in the away leg of the Champions League qualifier.

Speaking after the game at the weekend, manager Marc Skinner said, “We will look after Gabby. It didn’t look like a good one. I hope she is okay.”

George’s replacement on Sunday, Jayde Riviere, also got substituted later in the game after picking up a knock.

There are no new updates on Riviere’s injury status.

Meanwhile, the Reds are without Aoife Mannion who is still recovering from an injury that ruled her out of the Women’s World Cup this summer.

Meanwhile, PSG’s Oriane Jean-François also suffered an ACL injury in Tuesday’s Champions League game at Leigh Sports Village.