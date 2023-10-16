Getafe and Sevilla to face off for Mason Greenwood



Despite strengthening in the summer, Manchester United are still struggling to score goals this season with the team currently the second-lowest scorers among the top-11 teams in the Premier League.

Rasmus Hojlund has started in blistering fashion in the Champions League but is yet to open his account in the Premier League.

Last season’s top scorer Marcus Rashford has really struggled so far, netting just once while Anthony Martial once again remains on the periphery with many reports linking him with a January exit.

United’s struggles up front

This is exactly why manager Erik ten Hag was desperate for another striker to come in. At one point, the manager even stated that Mason Greenwood would be able to spearhead the team’s attack if he were to be reinstated.

The United Academy graduate was arrested last year on serious charges of rape, controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Even though the charges were dropped, fans were absolutely against the idea of Greenwood returning to the first team and there was a lot of anger when news emerged that there were serious discussions about reintegrating him back into the squad.

In the end, it was announced that the 22-year-old would not be returning and instead, he sealed a loan move to Getafe in La Liga on transfer deadline day.

He has played five games so far for his new team and scored once and registered an assist and his displays have already alerted the big clubs willing to take a gamble on the youngster.

The Peoples Person recently reported that Getafe were open to keeping him beyond his loan spell with the forward himself keen to continue his career at the club.

Now The Mirror have claimed Sevilla are also eyeing a move at the end of the season. The Europa League champions are regular in the Champions League and are obviously a much bigger draw.

Sevilla eyeing Greenwood permanent deal

“Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood wants to make his loan move to Getafe permanent, it is claimed.

“Getafe could face competition to earn the 22-year-old’s signature, though, as Mirror Football understands that Sevilla are among a number of other La Liga clubs interested in signing him. Greenwood’s contract with the Red Devils runs until June 2025.”

United are reportedly paying the bulk of Greenwood’s wages and a permanent sale will be what the club should seek to do as soon as possible.

There have been reports that the forward could return to United next season, an idea that should not be entertained.