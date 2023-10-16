Man United defender Jonny Evans honoured for reaching 100 caps for Northern Ireland

Jonny Evans returned to Manchester United this summer with the centre-back signing a year-long contract at Old Trafford.

The surprise deal came eight years after Evans left United for West Bromwich Albion back in 2015.

The Northern Ireland international went on to excel even after leaving the club, both for club and country.

Evans has been a mainstay at the heart of the Northern Ireland defence for the best part of two decades and was honoured for reaching 100 caps in front of home support in Belfast on Saturday.

As reported by manutd.com, Jonny actually made his 104th appearance for his country in a much-needed win against minnows San Marino at the weekend.

Evans completed just over an hour on his special night, coming off to rapturous applause from the home support with his country two goals to the good.

The centre-back’s 100th game actually came back in June in a 0-1 defeat to Denmark but Saturday was Northern Ireland’s first home game since reaching the milestone.

At 35, the defender has gained a wealth of experience down the years and has looked solid in his appearances for United this season.

Having signed as cover for the first team squad, Evans has found himself being called upon by Erik ten Hag more than he may have bargained for this early into the new campaign.

Evans has made four appearance for the club this season, including two starts in the Premier League.

He produced a man-of-the-match display on his first start since his return, which saw the defender provide an excellent assist for Bruno Fernandes‘ match-winning volley against Burnley.

Jonny’s outstanding achievement last night is testament to a fine career at the top level which can hopefully end in further glory with United.