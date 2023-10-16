Man United set to step up Old Trafford security ahead of Copenhagen clash amid fears of fan outrage



Manchester United have provisionally planned to beef up security at Old Trafford ahead of the side’s Champions League home clash against Copenhagen next week.

This comes amidst fears that there could be fan outrage due to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent minority takeover of United.

On Saturday, Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani withdrew his bid to complete a full buy-out of the Red Devils due to the Glazers’ unrealistic asking price.

This paved the way for Sir Jim to move in and move closer to a minority sale of the club. The decision to sell 25% of United to the INEOS billionaire is expected to be ratified by the board this week.

The British businessman’s proposal is hugely dependent on being granted sporting control at Old Trafford.

INEOS are also keen on the inclusion of clauses that would see them take full charge of the club in the near future, with the Glazers completely parting ways with the Red Devils.

However, this has done little to appease disgruntled supporters who have been unequivocal in their calls that only a full and total sale is acceptable.

1958 group recently released a statement to that extent as they appealed to fans to continue their resistance against the Glazers and any bidder open to getting into bed with the American family.

United legend Gary Neville raised a number of contentious issues regarding Sir Jim’s minority takeover and echoed the sentiment of most of the United faithful who are still uncertain about the Glazers remaining in situ as custodians of the 20-time English champions.

In light of all this, The Daily Mail reports that security at Old Trafford will be significantly beefed up ahead of the next home match vs. Copenhagen on Tuesday, October 24.

United fans have previously held demonstrations and protests against the Glazers, and there are genuine fears that the latter’s decision to remain in charge will spark outrage.

Mike Keegan reveals that already, there are talks among fan groups to stage a potential boycott or walkout when Erik ten Hag’s men clash against Manchester City on Sunday, 29 October.

Police have also confirmed they will offer assistance to ensure there is order. Chief Superintendent Collette Rose remarked, “Greater Manchester Police (GMP) will be assisting Manchester United outside Old Trafford during the match with Copenhagen.”

“Officers will be highly visible to maintain safety, while facilitating the right to peaceful protest.”

“GMP has significant experience in policing public demonstrations and live events and officers liaise with local football clubs, as well as partner agencies, on a regular basis to ensure football fixtures pass with as little disruption as possible, so everyone can enjoy the game.”

