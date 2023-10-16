Home » Man United’s share price plummets in response to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent partial buy-out

Man United’s share price plummets in response to Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent partial buy-out

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti


Manchester United FC share prices on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) have significantly plummeted in pre-market trading following news that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is a step away from purchasing 25% of the club.

On Saturday, news broke that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani had withdrawn his bid to complete a full takeover of United after he failed in his efforts to reach middle ground with the Glazers over a fair price.

This opened the door for Sir Jim to swoop in, and the decision to bring the INEOS billionaire on board as a minority investor is expected to be ratified by the United board during a meeting on Thursday.

Sheikh Jassim’s proposal was thought to be worth around a total of $8b.

It was a full cash bid and contained the promise of clearing the club’s current debt and pumping significant funds into revamping the stadium and United’s Carrington training complex.

Sir Jim’s breakthrough is finally expected to bring to an end a protracted 11-month sale process that was kickstarted by the much-maligned Glazers in November 2022.

The British businessman is expected to immediately take charge of the Red Devils’ sporting operations.

According to Bloomberg, United shares have dropped by 22 per cent in pre-market trading as a direct response to the significant development in the takeover.

The shares were valued at $19.74 towards the closing bell on Friday afternoon.

In the last few weeks, prices have revolved in and around the $19 and $20 mark. Full trading on NYSE started again at 2.30 pm on Monday, UK time.

Ben Jacobs relays that at the moment during trading, the share prices are down 8%, at just under $18.5 per share.

The prices are slowly recovering with all signs pointing to Sir Jim coming in at Old Trafford with the goal of attaining full control of the club in the near future and finally seeing the Glazers part ways with United.

Latest Top Stories...

Man United set to step up Old Trafford...

Man United board to vote on Sir Jim...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets funds aside to expand...

The 1958 call for total removal of Glazers...

Gary Neville questions Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s imminent Man...

Sir Jim Ratcliffe to conduct 100-day review of...