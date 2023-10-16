Manchester United looking at Real Betis sensation Assane Diao



Manchester United’s problems on the wing are well-known at this point with Marcus Rashford struggling out on the left while there were no senior options on the right for almost a month.

Antony was being investigated by the police after accusations of domestic violence and United had asked the player to stay back in Brazil till investigations were completed.

The Brazilian has since returned but Jadon Sancho remains banished after publicly calling out manager Erik ten Hag and accusing him of favouritism.

United’s problems out wide this season

The manager had asked him to apologise while the PFA and his England colleagues all tried to intervene but the 23-year-old remains steadfast in his wish to outlast Ten Hag at the club.

At this stage, a January exit looks likely but it could be on loan while a permanent exit could happen next summer. United will need a replacement should the Englishman leave.

The United boss played Facundo Pellistri, Bruno Fernandes, and Scott McTominay out on the right but to no great effect and he will be desperate for either Antony to start firing again or bring in someone who can.

Links with quite a few players have emerged and the latest comes from Fichajes who claim Real Betis sensation Assane Diao is being looked at by United.

The 18-year-old is enjoying a breakthrough campaign at the La Liga side and has already scored three goals in his first five senior appearances for the club.

The Spanish U21 international can play on both wings but is mainly being used on the right and the report states that his current deal with Betis contains a release clause worth €30 million.

“Manchester United is in a constant search to strengthen its squad, and one of the main targets on its radar is the young Spanish promise, Assane Diao.

Assane Diao on United’s radar

“The Premier League club are looking for a winger who can establish themselves as a starter in both the short and long term, and Diao’s performance for Real Betis has caught everyone’s attention.

“Manchester United have set their sights on Assane Diao due to his versatility, as he can play as a winger on both the right and left wing.

“Diao, who has shown maturity and quality despite his youth, has a contract that links him to Real Betis until the summer of 2027. His termination clause is estimated at 30 million euros, which makes him an option very attractive market for any club interested in signing him.”

Diao’s signing would be a smart one considering his age and obvious potential. Maybe such signings had become rare under the Glazers but with Sir Jim Ratcliffe coming in and a potentially new technical team at the helm, such signings could once again become commonplace at United.