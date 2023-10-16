Manchester United made “big offer” for Xavi Simons in the summer



It is no secret that Manchester United had prioritised strengthening their attack in the summer.

Rasmus Hojlund was the most expensive arrival, while Mason Mount was the second in that table.

However, Loic Tanzi now reports that United could have gotten the best of both worlds in a single player.

United reportedly made a “big offer” for Xavi Simons which was rejected by PSG due to a particular clause.

Le #PSG a reçu deux grosses offres pour Xavi Simons cet été, de Leipzig et de Manchester United. Mais une clause dans le contrat avec le PSV indiquait qu'en cas de vente avant une date précise (qui n'est pas atteinte), l'argent serait reversé au PSV.https://t.co/6NRaj2Tm7f — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) October 13, 2023

In the event of a sale before a specific date, if PSG sold Simons, the funds would go to Dutch side PSV instead, which is why huge offers from RB Leipzig and United were rejected.

Simons has broken out in a big way since leaving Barcelona for PSG as a precocious youngster.

After a stuttering start in Paris, he put the footballing world on notice after scoring 22 and assisting 12 goals for PSV in the 2022/23 season.

Capitalising on his growth, PSG moved to challenge him instead of selling, and a loan to RB Leipzig followed after their permanent overtures were rejected.

He has picked up from where he left off in PSV.

In just seven Bundesliga games this season, Simons has scored three and assisted four despite Leipzig sitting outside Champions League qualification spots.

United could have used a player of his profile who is a menace in the attacking third. Erik ten Hag’s men have scored just nine goals in eight games in the Premier League this season.

Hojlund has scored thrice for the club, all in Europe, while Mason Mount is yet to open his account. In such a situation, a difference maker in the final third could have catapulted the team to the next level.

