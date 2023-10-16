Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not be managing Charlotte FC despite recent visit

Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parted company in the winter of 2021 after a shocking start to the season left his position at the club untenable.

Since then the Norwegian coach has been without a club but is reportedly hoping to get back into football management in the near future.

Solskjaer has recently been doing the rounds in the United States, having visited DC United, formerly led by Wayne Rooney and playoff hopefuls Charlotte FC.

As reported by the Daily Star, it was believed Solskjaer was visiting Charlotte with a view of taking over the reins of the club in the future.

However, club president Joe LaBue poured cold water on the potential link-up, claiming the former United boss was simply a guest.

Posting on his Twitter page, LaBue insists Ole was there for the tour of the facilities and nothing further.

“To be very clear, Ole visited our facility along with many other MLS facilities last week. It’s common and best practice to host people from across the globe and we’ll continue to do so. We’re proud of what we’ve built. End of story here,” he wrote.

After back-to-back wins, LaBue and his side still have a chance of reaching the coveted playoff spots to qualify for the MLS Cup but will likely have to win their final two league fixtures.

Charlotte’s last two games also have United connections, coming in the shape of a double header against David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer will continue to be open to offers to return to the game after his two year spell away from the touchline.

After a blistering start to life as United coach, Solskjaer unfortunately couldn’t sustain the excellent form that secured his permanent role after initially taking over on an interim post.

A Europa League final defeat on penalties was the closest the Norwegian came to delivering silverware to United as a coach but he will forever be etched in the club’s history books for his contributions as a player.

His stoppage-time goal to secure The Treble in 1999 will remain one of the most famous goals in the history of the club and United fans across the glob will wish him nothing but success in his next venture, wherever that may be.