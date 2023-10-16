Paul Mitchell under consideration as Sir Jim Ratcliffe to undertake significant personnel changes



With Sir Jim Ratcliffe expected to take 25% ownership of the club, the fans are fearful of the Glazers still being associated with the club.

In such a scenario, Ratcliffe is expected to make significant changes in personnel to set his bid apart from the Glazers’ association.

In that vein, a number of high-profile figures at United, mainly unpopular, could be set to depart the club.

The Athletic reports that Sir Jim is expected to bring his own people to top leadership positions at the club, including Director of Football and Chief Executive.

That spells trouble for John Murtough and Richard Arnold.

Sir Jim is considering highly-rated Paul Mitchell for the DoF role, a role he flourished in at Tottenham, RB Leipzig, AS Monaco, and Southampton.

Mitchell left Monaco recently and moved closer to Manchester and would be available without any compensation.

He would be a highly popular appointment at a club where transfer fees have been wasted in billions by bankers running football operations.

For the Chief Executive position, Jean-Claude Blanc is being considered. He was formerly the CEO at Paris Saint-Germain and joined INEOS in February.

The changes in the sporting personnel at the club are expected to be undertaken by Sir Dave Brailsford, the head of the INEOS’ sporting arm, which has F1 and cycling teams, among others.

It is notable that after taking over OGC Nice, the team struggled for a while before qualified personnel were installed in key positions and were left to do their jobs.

The team now sits 2nd in the table with an exciting DoF-manager duo of Florent Ghisolfi and Francesco Farioli.

United fans will be hoping for a similar transformation at the club plagued by years of neglect and under-investment by the Glazers.

