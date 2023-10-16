PSG’s league game abandoned as fireworks thrown onto the pitch

Manchester United Women’s Champions League opponents PSG have had their Division 1 game abandoned after fireworks were thrown onto the pitch.

The incident occured in the 46th minute of their game against Stade de Reims on Saturday.

The score was 0-0 and it is currently unsure whether the teams will share the points or if it will be replayed at a later date.

Fans on social media claimed that a group of fans who were refused entry to the game were responsible for the incident which saw players running towards the safety of the dressing room.

PSG are set to host United in the return leg of their Champions League qualifier on Wednesday.

The first leg finished in a 1-1 draw in what was a game of two halves with PSG dominating the first and United finishing strongly in the second.

United drew again today in the league against Leicester in what was a frustrating 1-1 draw at Leigh Sports Village.

Marc Skinner omitted a number of key players from his starting 11 in order to rest them for Wednesday.

Geyse didn’t start and wasn’t on the bench either.

She flipped the game on its head when she came on last Tuesday.

However, United face a worrying wait for news on Gabby George who went off injured in the ninth minute after going down clutching her knee.

Her replacement, Jayde Riviere also went off after picking up a knock late on in the second half.

PSG have had longer to rest than United but may be rattled after yesterday’s incident.

Fans traveling from Manchester to Paris have been warned against wearing team colours in the French capital.