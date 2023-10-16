Sir Jim Ratcliffe sets funds aside to expand Old Trafford to seat 90,000



Manchester United’s takeover saga is finally reaching its conclusion with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s offer to buy an initial 25% of the club expected to be approved soon.

The Manchester-born billionaire will have full sporting control immediately which will come as a huge relief for the fans.

While the short-term focus when his bid is approved will be to increase the standard of the first team, it’s reported that he has set funds aside to address the most alarming area at the club.

The Times reports that Sir Jim has set funds aside for the redevelopment of Old Trafford and eventual expansion.

Old Trafford’s current capacity is about 74,310, which he intends to take up to 90,000.

The report states that Old Trafford was a key point of negotiations, with the historic stadium left to rot by the under-investment and neglect by the Glazer family.

Those plans for modernisation and expansion will accelerate now under INEOS’ ownership.

INEOS intends to come in with a bang and make significant changes in “performance structure and personnel” to soothe fans’ fears of Glazer still being at the club.

In the same vein, Sir Jim will undertake a 100-day review of the club.

Although Erik ten Hag’s job is thought to be safe, Technical Director John Murtough could face the axe, as Ratcliffe is considering Paul Mitchell for that job.

While that news will undoubtedly be celebrated by the fans, the investment in off-the-pitch areas, which play a crucial role in the club moving forward, are the real selling points.

Old Trafford has needed attention and care for a long time and it might be finally getting it, dragging the club to the 21st century 15 years too late.

