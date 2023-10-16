The 1958 call for total removal of Glazers as Sir Jim Ratcliffe draws closer to partial Man United buy-out



The 1958 have called for a full and total removal of the Glazers as Manchester United owners even as Sir Jim Ratcliffe edges closer to completing a 25% buyout of the club.

News broke that Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani had withdrawn his bid to buy United, paving the way for Sir Jim to swoop in and complete the purchase of a minority stake in United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person indicated that the INEOS billionaire’s capital injection into United is largely dependent on being granted sporting control.

A board meeting is expected to be held this week to formally ratify the decision to sell 25% of United to the British businessman.

It’s thought that INEOS are intent on attaining full control of the Red Devils and completely taking over the reins in the near future.

There are clauses contained in Sir Jim’s proposal that stipulate the terms for such an arrangement to take place, which would ultimately see the Glazers part ways with United.

This development has of course raised certain issues, with United legend Gary Neville in particular asking contentious questions.

Neville’s sentiments are certainly shared by supporters, who have consistently been unequivocal in their stance that only a full sale is acceptable.

The 1958 group, who describe themselves as “an underground group of reds intent on upholding the values of Manchester United, its culture and traditions,” released a statement reiterating their desire for a majority takeover with no members of the Glazers left in situ.

The group’s statement read, “As we have said before “FULL SALE ONLY” is what we stand for. The full removal of the Glazers’ 69% shareholding. We will continue to protest until this vile family are removed from every fabric of our football club.”

“We are not interested in new share issues. We are only interested in the removal of Glazer. The disease that has crippled our club for 18 years.”

“As we have seen today. The offer of dialogue has been refused by the main groups of the Fans Forum and Fans Advisory Board. We will continue to call for a full boycott of the Fans Forum and the Fans Advisory Board.”

“If you have not been elected by the fans. Then you do not represent the fans. Handpicked and complicit with the club and ownership. No doubt led with best intentions but in reality, they continue to facilitate deception. Every decision the club make they refer to the FF and FAB to legitimise their actions. THIS HAS TO STOP! It’s time to show real Unity, boycott the meetings and stand with the wider fan base.”

They rounded off their statement by adding that victory will only be achieved by being persistent even in the face of adversity and pressure.

