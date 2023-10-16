Victor Lindelof “loves” to represent Man United, wants to extend current contract



Manchester United’s on-field displays have been disappointing, and manager Erik ten Hag can point out that injuries have robbed him of the chance to pick his strongest XI.

The defence has been the worst affected with both first-choice centre-backs and full-backs currently sidelined due to injury, forcing the manager to reshuffle the backline constantly.

In their most recent game against Brentford, central defender Victor Lindelof was forced to play as the left-back and he was culpable for the goal the Bees scored.

Lindelof contract situation

The Swede was a guaranteed starter under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but found chances hard to come by during Ten Hag’s debut season.

However, the Sweden international really stepped up during the injury crisis last term and had impressed the manager with his ability under pressure.

However, with both Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez currently out injured, the 29-year-old has not enjoyed a similar run of form this campaign.

With Lindelof’s current deal set to expire in 2024, The Peoples Person had reported that United were planning on triggering the one-year extension option in his contract.

The aim was to protect his market value with Serie A side AC Milan willing to spend €15 million for the United man next summer.

Lindelof, in a conversation with Fotbollskanalen, revealed that he was hopeful of earning a new contract and that he loved playing for the Red Devils and has no intention of leaving after having spent a considerable amount of time in Manchester.

Lindelof wants to extend United stay

“I have an option year and there is a deadline for it. When exactly I don’t know. But it feels quite likely that it will be activated.

“I am enjoying myself and I’m entering my seventh year at the club. I feel good and the family feels good. It’s a club that I really like, and that I love to represent.”

Lindelof also admitted that the team have not enjoyed the best of starts but was hopeful that the team would kick on after securing a last-gasp victory in the last game before the international break.

“It hasn’t been a perfect start to the season. But it was very nice that we got a victory in the end and it gave us some breathing room. We are not too far behind. But it is absolutely not an optimal start to the season.”

