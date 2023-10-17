“A crazy football player”: Rasmus Hojlund rejects comparisons to “world’s best” Erling Haaland



Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund has rejected any comparisons with Manchester City’s top goalscorer Erling Haaland as he indicated that the Norwegian is simply at another level.

Hojlund, who will be in contention for Denmark when they face San Marino in their final UEFA Euro Qualifier clash in the ongoing international break, is in excellent form and will be hoping to get on the score sheet after his heroics in the previous game against Kazakhstan.

He spoke to TV 2 and was asked about Haaland.

Hojlund hailed the Man City forward and expressed his desire to one day reach those heights.

Haaland, of course, arrived in the Premier League last season from Borussia Dortmund and experienced a record-breaking season in front of goal.

He registered 36 goals in England’s top flight alone, and 52 across all competitions. So far this campaign, Haaland has plundered eight goals in as many Premier League games.

Hojlund said about Haaland, “I would rather not be compared to him. I think he is in a class of his own.”

“I hope that one day I can reach his level, but right now, I think it is too early. Erling is in any case the world’s best striker, if not the world’s best footballer. I don’t really want to be compared to him, but I hope that one day I can be like him.”

The United number 11 added, “Who knows? I am only 20 years old. We will have to see what it can end up with.”

On the prospect of coming up against Haaland when United meet City in the Manchester derby on October 29, Hojlund jokingly remarked that the Norway international “must stop” his hunger to score goals on that occasion.

Hojlund further stated, “As I said, Erling is a class player. He has had some absolutely outstanding years! He is a crazy football player. I try to learn from him.”

For the Red Devils this term, Hojlund, who was signed from Atalanta this summer, has scored three goals, all of which have come in the Champions League.

He has been a breath of fresh air as the club’s main striker and is steadily growing in stature at Old Trafford from game to game.

