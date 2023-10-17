Erik ten Hag set to welcome Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s overhaul of Man United after previous frustrations



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on working hand in hand with Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is close to buying a 25% minority share of the club.

Following Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s decision to withdraw from the United sale process, the door was left ajar for Sir Jim to come in and win the race.

The decision to sell the share of United to the INEOS billionaire is expected to be ratified by the board during a meeting scheduled to take place on Thursday.

Sir Jim is expected to immediately take over full control of all sporting operations at Old Trafford.

Already it has been indicated that plans are underway to oversee a radical overhaul of the Red Devils’ structure, with the appointments of key personnel like former Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell lined up.

The futures of the likes of John Murtough and Richard Arnold are in doubt, with Sir Jim expected to bring in his own trusted lieutenants to spearhead his vision to take United back to the pinnacle of English and European football.

A report covered by The Peoples Person noted that Ten Hag’s job is safe. The Dutchman has admirers within INEOS.

The Daily Mail reveals that the United boss is also eager to work with Sir Jim and would welcome the radical changes proposed by the British businessman.

Ten Hag is of the opinion that the INEOS chairman’s overhaul aligns with his own vision of raising standards at United.

The Mail adds, “United sources have told Mail Sport that the manager has shown signs of frustration at the club’s recruitment during his 18 months in charge, with a lack of clarity over targets and budgets, limited data and a habit of over-paying for players particular causes of concern for many at Old Trafford.”

It’s understood that while there has been no contact between Ten Hag and Sir Jim in recent months, the pair enjoy a relationship from the latter’s ownership of OGC Nice and when they bumped into each other at Carrington in March when Sir Jim was being given a tour of United’s facilities.

In particular, Ten Hag is encouraged by the work INEOS have done across other sports including cycling and sailing and believes such marginal gains can only be a good thing for the team going forward.

