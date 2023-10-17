Federico Dimarco receives Inter Milan new contract offer amid Manchester United links – report

Inter Milan full back and Manchester United transfer target Federico Dimarco has just been offered a new contract by the Italian club, decreasing the likelihood that the player could depart for Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that talks between Inter and Dimarco are ongoing, with the Italian defender insisting that he wants to remain at the Serie A club.

Romano’s claim that Inter are working hard to keep the player comes as no surprise following months of reports that the club does not want the player to leave.

The Peoples Person reported in June that Inter had no intention of allowing the fullback to depart the club.

Prior to the Italian club signalling their intent, several clubs had been in the race to secure Dimarco’s signature.

Both Man United and Real Madrid were named as potential suitors, with particular focus being placed on the former due to Dimarco’s perceived suitability to Erik ten Hag’s preferred style of play.

The Independent claimed that Ten Hag believes that the 25 year old would be able to fit into the squad in several ways, bringing versatility and depth to United.

With Transfermarkt listing his market value as €45 million, he would also have proven to be good value for money had United secured his signature.

Dimarco produced a strong showing last season, thereby luring interest from other clubs.

The Italian scored four goals and made five assists in 33 Serie A games last season while contributing five assists in 11 Champions League matches – strong attacking figures for a defender (Transfermarkt).

He has remained clinical this season, already contributing a goal and three assists in his first seven league games. (Sofascore)

If Dimarco does seal the deal with Inter, Ten Hag will need to turn his focus elsewhere as he looks to bolster his team’s ranks in January amid a sustained injury crisis at the club.