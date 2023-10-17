Jose Mourinho’s Roma interested in offering Harry Maguire January exit from Man United



AS Roma are reportedly eyeing a January move for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire.

Since Erik ten Hag’s appointment last summer, Maguire has had to be content with a peripheral role, with the United boss preferring a centre-back partnership of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane.

Even the likes of Victor Lindelof and Luke Shaw – who is naturally a left-back by trade – are ahead of Maguire in the pecking order for a place in the heart of United’s backline.

A report covered by The Peoples Person noted AC Milan’s interest in the former Red Devils skipper.

It was relayed that the former Leicester City man is open to completing a switch to the Serie A as it would give him the opportunity to revive his career.

A number of Italian clubs were said to be considering Maguire’s signing. According to Calciomercato, it seems that Roma are also one of these outfits.

The 30-year-old’s January move to Stadio Olimpico will apparently need to be facilitated by the “kindness” of United due to the player’s extremely high wages.

As per Calciomercato, Ten Hag wants other defenders and so would not block Maguire’s January departure from Old Trafford.

The Giallorossi need defenders and Maguire is seen as a genuine target to come in and make an immediate impact.

The report from the Italian publication further states that while Mourinho is willing to coach Maguire and help him to re-discover his best form, the England international will also have to work hard on his own to get chances.

The report also adds that United will evaluate and analyze their options before deciding whether to grant Roma’s loan request to have Maguire join their ranks when the winter transfer window opens.

Juventus and Inter Milan are far-fetched options for the former United skipper. This is because Massimiliano Allegri wants “ready-made men” while Inter are on the hunt for “multi-purpose” defenders who are versatile.

