Manchester United among Premier League clubs tracking Irish wonderkid Mason Melia



Manchester United have always been known for their youth policy but it has stuttered in recent times, especially after Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement.

Things are back on the up again with the club completing deals for highly-rated stars such as Hannibal Mejbri, Alejandro Garnacho, Gabriele Biancheri, and Harry Amass.

Scouting the next big superstar is a continuous process and all big clubs are constantly trying to outdo one another in the form of signing the latest wunderkind.

United’s youth recruitment

United, city rivals Manchester City, and Chelsea are all tracking Irish wonderkid Mason Melia with an eye on a potential future move.

The 16-year-old is lighting the Republic of Ireland on fire, recently scoring a hat-trick on his Ireland U17s debut during a European U17 Championship qualifier against Armenia.

Scouts from the Premier League trio were all present and were visibly impressed. His league exploits have not gone unnoticed either.

The forward made his senior debut for St Patrick’s Athletic back when he was only 15 and he also became the youngest goalscorer in the League of Ireland Premier Division when he netted against UCD back in July.

A report from teamTalk also stated that Melia has already enjoyed trials with City and Chelsea with United also keen on landing him on a trial basis at first.

PL trio in fight for Irish wonderkid

“Premier League big guns Manchester City, Chelsea, and Manchester United are tracking Irish wonderkid Mason Melia, TEAMtalk understands.

“Melia has already enjoyed trial spells at Manchester City and Chelsea, while other clubs including Manchester United are also keen to take the player on a trial stint.

“St Patrick’s Athletic are aware of the growing interest in Melia and are bracing themselves for offers for the attacking sensation in the near future.”

With Sir Jim Ratcliffe potentially taking charge of the sporting decisions at the club, United are expected to recruit much smarter moving forward, and signing young talents from around the world could once again become the norm at Old Trafford.

