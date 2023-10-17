Manchester United blame “legal restrictions” for Glazers’ absence from fan forum



Manchester United have attributed Joel Glazers’ absence from the recently-held fan forum to legal restrictions that would prevent him from speaking freely to those present in the meeting.

The fan forum is usually held four times every year in an effort to engage with United supporters.

One took place last week in which Richard Arnold backed the Red Devils’ long-term approach towards squad building and the club’s plans for the future.

Arnold also hailed the positive contributions of football director John Murtough.

During a fan forum meeting in 2021 after the European Super League fiasco, Joel Glazer promised the United faithful that he would speak to them more and was “looking forward to participating more in the future.”

But it was his last appearance in front of the group which is usually tasked with representing the fanbase in those meetings.

A United statement relayed by The Daily Mail attempted to explain why Joel was not present in the fan forum held last week.

The statement heavily referenced the imminent partial investment of Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

It’s understood that the INEOS billionaire is close to completing a 25% buy-out of United following the withdrawal of Qatari royal Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani from the takeover process.

United’s statement read, “Following the start of that process there are tight legal and regulatory restrictions on what we can say about the strategic review.”

“It would not be appropriate or productive for the owners to participate in these meetings when they are not able to talk about the main issue that fan representatives would naturally wish to question them on.”

With Sir Jim poised to take full control of sporting operations at Old Trafford, it remains unclear whether the Glazers will fulfil their promise of engaging with supporters.

It was relayed that the British businessman’s proposal contains clauses that would see him eventually take charge of the entire club, with the Glazers finally leaving completely – this would undoubtedly be the ideal situation for all concerned United fans.

