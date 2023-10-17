Manchester United eyeing Theo Hernandez to solve left-back issues



The diabolical injury issues at Manchester United are well-known at this point with manager Erik ten Hag yet to pick his strongest XI this season.

The defence is the worst affected with all the manager’s first-choice defenders currently sidelined with left-back the most affected.

Both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia are out for the long-term and to make matters worse, Sergio Reguilon, who arrived on loan following the emergency at left-back, is also currently unavailable.

United’s injury woes at LB

Ten Hag was playing Diogo Dalot there initially but he was forced to start Sofyan Amrabat there for a couple of games before Victor Lindelof was given a go against Brentford.

The lack of options in that position is certainly vexing the boss and United could make it a priority to try and recruit a new left-back depending on how the three fare injury-wise.

As per La Gazzetta Dello Sport, United are considering bidding for AC Milan full-back Theo Hernandez. Links with the Frenchman had appeared over the summer but his cost meant a deal never came close.

The report states that Paris Saint-Germain are also in the race for the Champions League winner and this development is worrying the head honchos at Milan.

The 26-year-old’s current deal expires in 2026 and his current market value stands at €60 million as per Transfermarkt. His current wages are quite less compared to what he can earn if he were to agree a move to either England or France.

Theo Hernandez race

According to the report, Hernandez currently earns €4m per season plus bonuses as a salary, which equates to around £67,000 per week.

However, his massive asking price might be beyond United in January and this could allow the Parisian giants to swoop for him. PSG also bought his brother Lucas which could prove to be a major factor.

It will not be easy to prise away the full-back from Italy as AC Milan are also trying to negotiate a brand new contract with much better wages and they are trying to hurry up the process considering the interest from United and PSG.

Hernandez has been an ever-present member of the AC Milan defence this season, with the Serie A winner helping his team keep six clean sheets in nine games so far this season.

In the previous campaign, the France international had scored four times and provided five assists, prompting interest from all across Europe over the summer.

