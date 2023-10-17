Manchester United fans frustrated with ticket allocation for Champions League game in Copenhagen

Manchester United’s return to the Champions League this year hasn’t quite gone to plan thus far, with the side losing both their games in the competition.

Back-to-back defeats against Bayern Munich and Galatasaray have left Erik ten Hag’s side with a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the knockout rounds.

A double header against Danish champions Copenhagen is on the horizon and United need to win both games if they are to stand a chance of qualifying.

United fans will be desperate for their side to see off Copenhagen at home before travelling to Denmark on November 8th for the away tie.

However, as reported by the Daily Mail, United supporters are already frustrated due to the ticket allocation being not as high as they expected.

“While United received 6% of the Parken Stadium’s 38,000 capacity – one per cent higher than UEFA’s minimum requirement – there is annoyance that they were not given the same as Manchester City.

“The club’s cross-town rivals were handed 3,856 tickets for their game against the same opponents in the group stage last year, considerably higher than the 2,250 allocated to United,” the report stated.

United are believed to have pushed for similar numbers to what City were afforded but the request was denied.

Furthermore, the club decided not to challenge UEFA’s decision on the allocation – much to frustration of the travelling supporters.

Despite being the lowest ranked team in the group, Copenhagen proved a tough nut to crack in their opening two games, drawing in Turkey and going ahead against Bayern before eventually succumbing to defeat.

The Danes sit one point above United in the group and still harbour dreams of qualifying for the next round themselves.

United will need all the help they can get to overcome the Danish champions and missing out on the extra 1,500 tickets could well play a role on the night.

However, United will expect to gather the six points required home and away to keep them hanging on in Group A before they head into the crunch final fixtures hoping to avenge the defeats handed to them in the opening games and seal their place in the next round.