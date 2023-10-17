Manchester United hit snag in plans to increase safe-standing places at Old Trafford



Manchester United have been forced to change their plans of increasing safe-standing options at Old Trafford after it emerged that their initial idea would significantly reduce the stadium’s capacity.

Back in July, an official club announcement covered by The Peoples Person revealed United’s wish to install safe-standing places before the start of the 2023/24 season.

Old Trafford was selected as one of five stadiums around England to undergo such a structural change on an initial trial basis.

The scheme started off with 1,500 rail seats within the north-east quadrant and 2,500 in the away section – an arrangement that proved successful and effective.

United provisionally planned to increase this number by an additional 2,100 seats to bring the total figure to more than 6,000.

However, according to The Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been forced to alter their plans.

“United’s plans to increase the number of safe standing places at Old Trafford have hit a snag after it emerged that the proposal would actually cut the capacity by 700.”

“United want more, but managing director Collette Roche says the club won’t do it at the expense of 700 seats.”

The Daily Mail adds, “United are now looking into the possibility of more safe standing in the lower tier of the Stretford End.”

United have previously spared little effort in putting in place measures that enhance fan atmosphere within the Theatre of Dreams.

The 20-time English champions boast one of the strongest home supports among elite clubs in Europe.

This was recently seen when Erik ten Hag’s men came from behind to score two late goals and win against Brentford in dramatic fashion. Central to this comeback were supporters who spurred the team on.

It is therefore no surprise that club bosses are unwilling to sanction plans that would reduce the stadium’s capacity.

