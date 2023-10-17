Millie Turner’s brother reminisces about her journey to the Champions League

As Manchester United Women prepare for their first competitive European away match against PSG, the families of the girls are flying out to Paris with equal amounts of nervousness and excitement.

For four of these players in particular, this game underlines just how far they have come, putting their faith in a club that didn’t even exist just five and a half years ago.

Millie Turner, Katie Zelem, Ella Toone and Leah Galton were all part of Manchester United Women’s inaugural season in 2018/19 when they won the Championship and got promoted to the WSL.

Affectionately referred to as the OGs amongst fans, the four women dived head first into the unknown by signing for United and have been an integral part of making the club what it is today – a European force!

It has been quite the journey for their families too who travel around the country, and now the world, supporting these amazing women.

Millie Turner’s twin brother, Bruce, reflected on how his sister’s footballing career has blossomed. “She used to go to bed with a football, most kids had a teddy bear, Millie had a football – it was glued to her feet.”

Football was in the Turner’s genes as Bruce explained. “Football has been a big part of all of our lives, my grandad played semi pro, my dad would have liked to play professionally, my younger brother is a professional footballer, a goalkeeper. Football is literally their life, I don’t know how they’d cope without it.”

Millie is a mainstay in United’s starting eleven and has been since she joined. She has enjoyed international football with England in the past and is now thriving as she prepares for the second leg of the Champions League fixture against PSG.

However, Millie and her family remember the hard work she had to put in trying to be a professional footballer whilst holding down another job before the boom in popularity that changed women’s football for good.

“She was playing for Bristol at the time, women’s football was just starting to take off. She used to work in a pizza shop in the day and then got paid £75 a week as a professional footballer,” Bruce recalled.

It was around that time that Millie got the call from Casey Stoney that Manchester United Women was reforming and she was offered a contract.

“We’d all flown to Ibiza, we were actually away with René Meulensteen, he used to be the first team coach at United. Casey Stoney had rang Millie with an offer of this contract. She found herself in this weird situation and she had a chat with Rène and weighed up the pros and cons.”

It was a big risk to take and a big decision for Millie and the rest of the girls, to put their faith in Stoney and the Manchester United brand.

“Essentially, they weren’t a team, it was a step into the unknown, not knowing what they were going to achieve, but it was the best decision she’s ever made.”

Millie is content with where she is at now in her career: “She adores playing for Manchester United, she loves the girls, she loves the setup and I think the fans can see that.”

Bruce and a number of members of his family are flying out to Paris to cheer on Millie and they will be joined by the Zelems.

“A lot of these girls grew up and came through the ranks together, we’ve known the Zelems for years and it’s amazing to see them all achieving their dreams together.”

Though by his smile, you can see he is bursting with pride at the thought of his sister playing Champions League football, there is something Bruce is more proud of.

“I tell you what I’m most proud of, coming here with such a family of fans, every single person I speak to says that Millie is such a good person, and that means the world to me, and all my family, more than anything else.

“You can be the best footballer in the world but being a nice person is what it’s all about.”

Millie and her family do not take her success for granted.

“She’s humble,” Bruce says, “She knows she’s very lucky to be involved in women’s football now. There’s pioneers of the game that came before her that haven’t had the kind of success that she’s had in terms of the platforms. It’s amazing that she’s at the start of the boom and long may it continue.”

There are family members that have played a part in Millie’s career that are no longer here to see her shine but Bruce believes the performances she puts in are a tribute to them.

“My Grandad, Keith, he was the biggest supporter of Millie, he took her everywhere – she started at Stockport County, then she went to Crewe. He was amazing, she always felt better when he was on the sidelines. She plays because she loves the game but I think this one’s for my Grandad.”

Millie is expected to start in Manchester United’s game against PSG tomorrow night at the Parc des Princes.

The match may also see a new chant for Millie debut on the terraces as well as Bruce put in a special request with the ‘Barmy Army’.

Bruce said, “My mum’s name through marriage is Tina Turner and she is simply the best and Millie’s middle name is Tina. If anyone has seen her TikTok, you’ll see she’s always putting my knees out of joint by scaring the living daylights out of me so I’d love to get her back by getting the Barmy Army to write a song about Millie Tina Turner!”

The home tie concluded 1-1 at Leigh Sports Village last week so it’s all to play for in Paris!