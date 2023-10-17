Richard Arnold and John Murtough face fight to “convince” Sir Jim Ratcliffe of their future



Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to usher in big changes when he gets sporting control of Manchester United.

Although that scenario is not likely till the January window at the very least, some vulnerable people are already sweating their future at the club.

The Telegraph reports that current CEO Richard Arnold and Director of Football John Murtough are facing a fight to convince Ratcliffe that they have a future at the club.

Sir Jim is expected to appoint a new DoF, with highly rated Paul Mitchell at the forefront of the names being considered.

For the CEO position, Jean-Claude Blanc has been touted as the expected candidate.

However, Arnold and Murtough are not expected to relinquish their roles without a fight.

There is a belief among them that they have a “robust” long-term plan to restore the club to its former glory.

Arnold has previously stated that they are still reeling from the mistakes of the previous regime and the new direction the club is taking will reap rewards soon.

Arnold and Murtough believe that their plans to do so were well received by Ratcliffe when he came to Old Trafford for a meeting during the bidding process.

They hope that this will play into their cause as they seek to convince Ratcliffe that no major and dramatic changes are needed at the top level immediately.

Ratcliffe’s right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, who pretty much heads INEOS’ sporting department, is likely to have a huge say in whatever decision is ultimately taken.

In the meantime, the signs don’t look too good for the incumbent duo, as Sir Jim would want to avoid any spectre from the Glazers’ era when he takes the reins at this boyhood club.

