Sir Alex Ferguson pens emotional tribute to Lady Cathy during annual charity gala dinner



Legendary Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson penned a touching tribute to his late wife Lady Cathy Ferguson that was read out during his annual charity gala dinner.

Earlier this month, the unfortunate news broke that Lady Cathy had tragically passed away.

She was married to Sir Alex since 1966 when the two met while both were working at a typewriter factory.

In a noble act, Sir Alex has been generously raising money for the National Health Service through the gala dinner which takes place every year at the Hilton Hotel in Manchester.

The Scot started doing so since surgeons at the Salford Royal neurological unit saved his life in 2018 when he suffered a brain haemorrhage.

The Daily Mail reports that Sir Alex understandably missed the event as he was preparing for the funeral of Lady Cathy.

It took place in Glasgow on Monday. Several of Fergie’s former players turned up including David Beckham, Gary Neville, Steve Bruce, Darren Fletcher, Michael Carrick and Park Ji-sung, just to mention a few.

Also in attendance were the likes of former managerial adversary Kenny Dalglish and United’s longest-serving captain Bryan Robson.

The Mail explains that despite not attending the charity gala, Fergie wrote a speech that was read out to the hundreds of guests who were present.

The 81-year-old’s tribute to Lady Cathy was described as “very emotional.”

He reportedly praised his wife for remaining true to her roots even after their incredible change in social status and class before and after Fergie’s incredibly successful reign at United.

Fergie has in the past on multiple occasions, openly expressed just how crucial his wife was in enabling him to thrive at Old Trafford.

