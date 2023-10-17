Sir Jim Ratcliffe hopes to have full sporting control of Man United by 2024



Big changes are afoot at Old Trafford as Sir Jim Ratcliffe is close to securing a 25% stake in Manchester United.

The United fan beat out competition from Sheikh Jassim to win the takeover race and fans are now expecting large-scale shifts in personnel, as well as direction.

Some of those could already be afoot, like the plans to expand Old Trafford, new Director of Football and CEO, etc.

However, fans might have to wait a bit before these plans become reality.

The Times reports that Ratcliffe is hoping to be in full sporting control of Manchester United by 2024 only.

He wants to be on the steering wheel for the January transfer window and that is an optimistic projection.

That is because after his bid gets ratified on Thursday, it is expected that the deal will take nearly eight weeks to become official.

He will have to take the Premier League’s owners’ and directors’ test before he joins the board and that is just one hurdle.

Generally, moves of this magnitude take a lot of time and if everything happens smoothly, January 2024 is when the fans will finally see a new dawn at the club, at least from a sporting perspective.

Amidst all this, a concerning thing for fans is that the future of Glazers at the club is as yet unclear.

Legends like Gary Neville have already raised questions about this takeover due to precisely the same reason and further clarity will be needed in due course of time.

For now, fans can look forward to the new year bringing new hopes and dreams after nearly two decades of severe neglect and under-investment by the Glazers.

