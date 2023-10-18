Casemiro returns from injury for Brazil



Casemiro played the full ninety minutes last night for Brazil in their World Cup qualifier against Uruguay, assuaging concerns over an injury he had sustained in the previous game.

The midfielder was forced off the pitch against Venezuela five days ago, complaining of a foot injury. Brazil manager, Fernando Diniz, revealed after the match that Casemiro had asked to be substituted due to a “blow to his ankle.”

Brazil were leading 1-0 at the time of Casemiro’s departure, but appeared to flounder in his absence, conceding an equaliser in the final few minutes of the game.

It was then revealed the 31-year old had been unable to train the days following the match, worrying Brazilian fans as well as United ones.

Casemiro is an integral player for the Selecao, operating as both their captain and the heartbeat of the midfield.

Fans would therefore have been relieved to see his return announced last night, as the starting eleven to face Uruguay was revealed.

These feelings of optimism would have been short-lived, however, with La Celeste running out convincing 2-0 winners in a bitter blow to Brazil.

The win pushed Uruguay ahead of their South American rivals on goal difference in the World Cup Qualifying table, which is currently lead by Argentina.

Facu Pellistri & Casemiro in action last night as Uruguay beat Brazil 2-0.

Casemiro played the entire match, picking up a yellow card and looking laboured at times. He was potentially at fault for one of Uruguay’s goals, in combination with Gabriel, when the pair allowed Darwin Nunez too much freedom in the box.

Gabriel & Casemiro against Darwin? No problem for La Pantera

Casemiro has made headlines in the last few days off-the-field as well.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is drawing closer to completing his minority stake bid of co-ownership at Old Trafford, is reported to consider the expensive outlay on the 31-year-old Brazilian as “questionable recruitment.”

Given Casemiro’s poor start to the season in a United shirt, his continued struggles in a Brazil one, and his prospective new boss questioning his very presence at the club, it’s been a tough couple of months for a player who appeared so imperious last season.

Helping Casemiro to regain the form he demonstrated last season should be one of Erik ten Hag’s major priorities as the international break draws to a close.

