Christian Eriksen closes in on record for Danish national team



Christian Eriksen has drawn one game closer to breaking the appearance record for the Danish national team.

The midfield maestro played his 126th game for his national side last night, in a hotly-contested match against European minnows, San Marino.

Denmark won 2-1 in a game which was a far sterner test for the Nordic side than many may have anticipated.

Rasmus Højlund opened proceedings with a finish as perfectly placed as it was powerful, before San Marino responded to make it 1-1 in the second half. This constituted San Marino’s first goal in a competitive game in two years.

Yussuf Poulsen responded ten minutes later, however, to ultimately give Denmark victory.

Eriksen played the full ninety minutes, as he did three days prior in the Dane’s 3-1 win over Kazakhstan.

The Manchester United man described the honour he felt at reaching such a figure in the build-up to the match against San Marino.

“I am happy to reach 126 games against San Marino. Then I come to the side of Dennis Rommedahl. He welcomed me very well when I started in Ajax and in the national team. I am happy and proud to reach that number,” Eriksen revealed.

The current record holder for appearances is Simon Kjær – the experienced centre-half and current Danish captain – with 129 caps.

Kjær is still a regular stalwart at the heart of Denmark’s defence and expected to continue adding to his tally.

The defender is 34 years of age, however, in comparison to Eriksen’s more tender 31. Father Time will come for Kjær sooner than his midfield compatriot.

While it may not happen anytime soon, the midfielder will undoubtedly win in the race for top honours among cap holders in the long-run.

