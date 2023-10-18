Fabrizio Romano reveals Sheikh Jassim feels the Glazers never actually wanted to sell Manchester United

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani is of the opinion that the Glazer family never actually intended to part ways with Manchester United following a long-winded bidding process.

The Italian journalist explained that Jassim lost patience with the drawn-out process and ultimately decided that he could not continue his correspondence with the current Man United owners without progress being made.

“Sheikh Jassim felt he would be the dream owner with the investments he was ready to make, not just at the club but around the stadium and in the city,” Romano explained in his Daily Briefing.

He added that Jassim was prepared to complete the purchase of United as soon as possible so that he could have an immediate impact on the club’s transfer activity during the summer transfer window.

The Qatari businessman also felt that he would be a dream owner of United given the investments he was prepared to make towards the club infrastructure and in the community.

On Saturday, The Peoples Person confirmed that Jassim had withdrawn his bid for United.

Looking to purchase 100% of the club, Jassim previously refused to increase his £5 billion offer for the club, with his group feeling that this offer was more than fair.

During the period of March until May this year, Jassim had been confident of completing the takeover deal, Romano explained.

In June, the Qatari investment group even looked to negotiate exclusivity for the bidding process with the Raine Group; the firm handling the takeover process on the Glazers’ behalf.

Now, it appears as if Sir Jim Ratcliffe will succeed in his effort to purchase a 25% stake in United for around £1.3 billion.

The INEOS chemical company founder has requested full sporting control of the club in exchange for his investment.

United’s board is scheduled to meet on Thursday to vote on the approval of Ratcliffe’s deal. But Ratcliffe might have to wait longer to see his offer to acquire a minority stake get ratified.